The recent decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) regarding two companies banning headscarves for their employees in Germany is an open violation of the right of religion.

This decision constitutes a further example of the efforts to institutionalise and legalise hate and intolerance against Muslims in Europe.

It is a fact that Muslims are exposed to intolerance, hate speech and even violence, are subjected to widespread stigmatization and exclusion from socio-economic life and that especially Muslim women are adversely affected by this situation. This undeniably dangerous trend which indicates that lessons have not been learned from the bitter experiences of the past is also highlighted in the reports of the European Commission against Racism and Intolerance (ECRI) and the UN Rapporteur on Freedom of Religion and Belief.

And yet, at a time when hatred against Islam, racism and the poison of hate that take Europe hostage, are on the rise, the CJEU's decision not only ignores freedom of religion, but also provides a basis and legal cover for discrimination. We condemn this decision which is legally and conscientiously wrong and dangerous in terms of hate against Islam it will fuel.