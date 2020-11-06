H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, will participate in the Conference on “Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity. Opportunities and Challanges” to be held in Tashkent on 15-16 July 2021, hosted by Uzbekistan.

The main purpose of the conference, organized by the initiative of the President of Uzbekistan, H.E. Mr. Mirziyayev, is to strengthen regional connectivity.

On this occasion, Minister Çavuşoğlu will hold meetings with Uzbek officials and his counterparts from other countries participating in the Conference.