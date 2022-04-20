We condemn the attack on the logistics base of the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) in Kadugli, the capital of South Kordofan state in Sudan.

We wish Allah’s mercy upon the Bangladeshi peacekeepers who lost their lives in this heinous attack, and a speedy recovery to the wounded.

We emphasize the importance of preserving the unity and territorial integrity of Sudan, and reiterate our strong support for the efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the ongoing conflicts in the country.