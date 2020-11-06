The displacement of 70 people, 35 of whom are children, as a result of the demolition of Palestinian households in the village of Humsa al-Bqai'a in the occupied West Bank, which has been subjected to Israeli demolition practices on various occasions since November 2020, is yet another unacceptable example of oppression and violation of the international law.

Only this year so far, Israel has demolished 421 Palestinian buildings in the West Bank, thereby displacing 592 people. This is a clear indication of ignoring the calls of the international community to stop these demolition activities and aiming to turn its occupation into annexation through its unilateral practices.

We condemn Israel's unlawful and inhumane practices and hereby reiterate our support for judicial processes to hold Israel accountable for its crimes in the occupied territories.