In addition to the attacks launched by Israel on Gaza, on 5 August, which resulted in the death of many civilians, including children, we received the news that today, Israeli parliamentarian Itamar Ben-Gvir and fanatical Jewish groups raided Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of the Israeli police. We strongly condemn Israel's ongoing attacks on civilians and attempts to worship in the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

These provocative acts that constitute a clear violation of the status quo in Al-Haram Al-Sharif and the Al-Aqsa Mosque, will further escalate tensions in the region.

We reiterate our call to the Israeli Government not to allow such acts targeting the status and sanctity of Al-Haram Al-Sharif.