H.E. Mr. Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, will pay a visit to Türkiye on 8-9 August 2022, upon the invitation of H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, to participate in the 13th Ambassadors Conference.

During his visit, H.E. Minister Bayramov will address Turkish Ambassadors at the 13th Ambassadors Conference.