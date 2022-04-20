We condemn the terrorist attack carried out today (13 December) against the Syrian and the US forces conducting a patrol near the city of Palmyra, Syria.

We extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the attack, as well as to the Governments of Syria and the United States, our partners in the Global Coalition Against DAESH.

We will continue to support the efforts of the Syrian Government aimed at strengthening stability and security in the country and combating terrorism.