The UN Security Council extended for a period of 12 months the
authorization of Hatay-Cilvegözü (Bab al-Hawa) border crossing for
UN cross-border humanitarian assistance into northwest Syria
. The first 6-month period will be followed by an additional 6-month
extension on the basis of the report of the UN Secretary-General.
The UN humanitarian aid delivered through this border
crossing is essential for the continuation of the effective response to the
humanitarian crisis in Syria as well as for regional stability and
security.
In this context, we welcome the renewal of the UN cross-border mechanism that operates
through Turkey in order to address the needs of Syrian people. We expect
from the UN Security Council and the leading international actors to
display the same constructive and reconciliatory approach in the
international efforts towards a lasting solution to the
Syrian crisis, in particular the political process.
Turkey will continue its strong support to address the humanitarian crisis in Syria as well as its active contributions to the
preservation of the ceasefire and the advancement of the political process.