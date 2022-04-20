The thirteenth edition of the Ambassadors Conference, organized annually since 2008, will convene between 6-12 August 2022 in Ankara, Kayseri, and Nevşehir with the participation of Turkish Ambassadors serving abroad and at home. The official opening of the Conference will take place on 8 August.

In addition to providing a platform for the discussions on regional and global developments, global trends and recent challenges and opportunities, The Ambassadors Conference also plays a crucial role for an in-house planning of foreign policy and inter-institutional coordination as well as in terms of public diplomacy.

The theme of the XIII Ambassadors Conference is “Wise and Compassionate Turkish Diplomacy on the Eve of 2023 and Beyond”. This theme is a manifestation of our “Enterprising and Humanitarian Foreign Policy” that makes our country strong both in the field and at the table as we approach the year of 2023, when we will celebrate the centenary of the founding of the Republic of Türkiye and the quincentenary of the establishment of the Turkish Foreign Service.

As part of the Conference program, participant Ambassadors will be received by the President of the Republic of Türkiye, and the Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly. Esteemed members of the Cabinet, senior public officials, and foreign guests will also address the Ambassadors.

On the last day of the Conference, our Minister and Ambassadors will visit Kayseri and Nevşehir.