“Antep İşi” Embroidery has been inscribed on the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity today (11 December) during the 20th Session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, which is being held in New Delhi.

With this inscription, the number of cultural elements from Türkiye inscribed on the Lists of Intangible Cultural Heritage has reached 32.

Türkiye remains the country with the second highest number of elements inscribed on these lists.