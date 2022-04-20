We condemn Israel's raid on the compound of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in occupied East Jerusalem, and its seizure of the premises.

These actions by Israel against a UN compound vested with diplomatic inviolability constitute a clear violation of international law.

The advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice dated 22 October 2025 clearly states that Israel, as an occupying power, is under an obligation not to impede the operations of UNRWA and, on the contrary, to facilitate them.

The continuation of UNRWA's operations, which provide indispensable services to Palestine refugees and play a key role in safeguarding their right of return, is of vital importance for efforts towards lasting peace.

The international community must take deterrent measures against Israel’s violations of international law and maintain its support for UNRWA.