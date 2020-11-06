The resolution on Turkey adopted at Plenary of the European Parliament (EP) today (8 July) is a new example of the EP's ideological and biased stance, detached from reality.

Whereas, not condemning terrorism, can be accepted as one of the reasons for the closure of a political party within the EU, the legal process initiated against a political party in Turkey, facing serious allegations that its deputies are involved in terrorism, is met with prejudice in this resolution. It is not only an act ultra vires but also hypocrisy to attempt to give ultimatum regarding judicial processes in other countries, for those who continuously emphasize the importance of judicial independence. But it is not surprising that those who host the members of terrorist organizations in their offices or at the corridors of the European Parliament, adopt such a double standard and this resolution.

Just like the others, this current resolution of the EP, will not contribute to the betterment of Turkey-EU relations but only serve the interests of those circles working to bring Turkey-EU relations to a deadlock. We would like to remind that the EP which has been sacrificing its founding values for ideologies, has also lost its credibility due to such resolutions.