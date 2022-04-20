We welcome the agreement reached between the Yemeni parties for another two month-long extension of the existing truce.

We hope the truce will be used to the direction of opening the roads across the country and ending the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

In the coming period we will continue our support to the efforts for dialogue between the Yemeni parties towards a permanent ceasefire and the resolution of the conflict on the basis of international and constitutional legitimacy, and our solidarity with the people of Yemen, as was the case up to this day.