Following the terrorist attack that occurred on 1 October 2023, comprehensive operations have been initiated by our Armed Forces and Intelligence Organization against PKK/YPG terrorist targets and infrastructure in Iraq and Syria within the framework of our legitimate rights for self-defense.

In this context, numerous targets belonging to the separatist terrorist organization were destroyed yesterday (5 October), primarily in the Tell Rifaat, Jazira, and Derik regions of northern Syria.

During operations, one UCAV was lost due to different technical assessments in the deconfliction mechanism with third parties. Necessary measures are being taken to ensure a more effective operation of the deconfliction mechanism with the relevant parties.

This incident has in no way affected the execution of the ongoing operations and the striking of identified targets.

Just as in Iraq, all capabilities and sources of income developed by the terrorist organization in Syria will continue to be systematically eliminated.