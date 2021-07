It is with great sadness that we received the news of the demise of President of Haiti, Jovenel Moise, as a result of an horrible attack that took place today (7th July).

We strongly condemn this heinous attack and hope that the perpetrators will be brought to justice as soon as possible.

Upon the passing of President Moise, we extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones, as well as to the friendly people of Haiti.