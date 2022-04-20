The non-binding resolution titled “On the situation in ‘Nagorno-Karabakh’ after Azerbaijan’s attack and the continuing threats against Armenia” adopted by the European Parliament (EP) today (5 October) is a symbol of irresponsibility, prejudice, bias and ignorance.

We condemn this resolution targeting our country based on the discourse of a group of populist and discriminatory EP members who are seeking for unfounded accusations and allegations against Türkiye for years.

European politics, within which populism, racism, Islamophobia, anti-multiculturalism and anti-integration sentiments are steadily gaining strength, displays itself within the current composition of the EP through all its excess. It is our wish for EU’s own future that the current EP, whose term of office is about to expire, would be renewed with a new composition comprising representatives who are constructive, inclusive and reasonable and committed to the fundamental values of the EU.

Türkiye exerts an intensive effort in establishing peace, stability and prosperity in the South Caucasus; conducts a normalisation process with Armenia; makes concrete contribution to the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia; mobilizes, within the framework of international law, all its capabilities to build peace, brotherhood and common interest throughout all conflict areas and humanitarian crisis, including the war in Ukraine; and stands as the key actor in this endeavour whose weight and efforts are sought under the leadership of our President.

We see it as a systemic weakness that those irresponsible texts that are taken seriously by nobody other than a few marginal sectors are recklessly laid before us as EP resolutions and therefore we do not take them seriously.