H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will visit Punom Pen on 3 August 2022 to participate in the Fourth ASEAN-Türkiye Sectoral Dialogue Partnership Trilateral Meeting.

At the Trilateral Meeting, H.E. Minister Çavuşoğlu, Deputy Prime Minister of Cambodia and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation H.E. Mr. Prak Sokhonn, and ASEAN Secretary General H.E. Mr. Lim Jock Hoi will discuss the current situation of Türkiye-ASEAN relations and cooperation projects for the upcoming period.