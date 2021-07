We received the news with great sorrow that a passenger plane flying from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky in Kamchatka Region to Palana crashed today (6 July) and resulting in the loss of life of 22 passengers and 6 crew on-board.

We share the sorrow of the friendly people of the Russian Federation and extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to the Government of the Russian Federation.