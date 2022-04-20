We follow the developments taking place in Iraq’s capital Baghdad with concern.

We express our hope for the resolution of the current political uncertainty as soon as possible, which sets the basis for the developments in Iraq and for an inclusive and representative Government to be established without further delay in line with the expectations of the Iraqi people.

We respect the right of the Iraqi people to express their views and expectations through democratic means. In this context, we emphasize the need to refrain from violence and to prioritize the preservation of public order. We call on all relevant parties to act with common sense and restraint.