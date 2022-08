H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will pay a visit to Tashkent on 2 August 2022, to participate in the First Trilateral Meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Transport of Türkiye, Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan.

This new trilateral mechanism aims at increasing the coordination and cooperation on issues in the common agenda of the three countries, in particular the Trans-Caspian East-West-Middle Corridor.