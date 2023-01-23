H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will pay a visit to Uzbekistan to attend the 26th Meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Council of Ministers to be held in Tashkent on 24 January 2023.

The work carried out in 2022 within the framework of cooperation under ECO and their outcomes will be reviewed, and current issues and plans on ECO agenda will be discussed at the meeting.

Türkiye, together with the friendly and brotherly countries in ECO, will continue its contributions to the cooperation efforts aimed at increasing peace, stability and prosperity of ECO region.