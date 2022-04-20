We have learnt with deep sorrow that, more than 50 people lost their lives, and more than 100 people were injured at an attack against the community gathered for the Mawlid an-Nabi at a mosque on September 29, 2023, in the Mastung region in Pakistan’s Balochistan province in the West.

We share the grief of the Government and people of Pakistan. We condemn this heinous attack targeting a place of worship on this holy day and we wish mercy upon those who lost their lives, convey condolences to the bereaved families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to those wounded in the attack.

We want to reiterate that, in the face of this abhorrent terrorist attack that have targeted the peace, stability and well-being of brotherly and friendly Pakistan, Türkiye will continue to support Pakistan with determination in its fight against terrorism.