Ambassador İsmail Hakkı Musa is appointed by Poland, who holds the 2022 Chairmanship of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), as the Personal Representative on Combating Intolerance and Discrimination against Muslims. Ambassador Musa will take over this task from Ambassador Mehmet Paçacı, who held the Personal Representative position since 2019.

Türkiye attaches particular importance and effectively contributes to the work carried out by all international organizations, including the OSCE, in order to prevent rising trends around the world such as racism, xenophobia, intolerance and Islamophobia.

Within the framework of our efforts to combat intolerance and discrimination against Muslims, we welcome Ambassador İsmail Hakkı Musa’s appointment by the OSCE Chairmanship.