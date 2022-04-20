It is understood that the visit of Abdulla Shahid, President of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Maldives, to Armenia has been exploited with the purpose of exposing one-sided Armenian claims and it is in that context that he paid a visit to the so-called genocide memorial.

Mr. Shahid, who assumes the Presidency of the UN General Assembly, would have been expected to act in a fair and impartial manner, to be more careful and responsible in this regard.

Representatives acting on behalf of the UN authorized bodies must carry out their duties in accordance with the UN legal instruments and, relevant norms and rules of international law, particularly the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide dated 1948. We condemn and reject attempts to distort historical facts and international law through political manipulation.

Türkiye is of the opinion that the facts regarding the events of 1915 should be dealt with in a full, fair and honest framework.