H.E. Mr. Bakhtiyor Saidov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan will visit Türkiye on 25-27 September 2023, upon the invitation of H.E. Mr. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, to co-chair the 3rd Meeting of the Türkiye-Uzbekistan Joint Strategic Planning Group (OSPG).

At the meetings to be held during the course of the visit, bilateral relations with our Comprehensive Strategic Partner Uzbekistan and cooperation in multilateral platforms will be discussed. An exchange of views on current regional and international developments of mutual interest will also take place.