Political consultations between Türkiye and Lithuania will be held on 25 September 2023 in Vilnius under the chairmanship of H.E. Ambassador Mr.Mehmet Kemal Bozay, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Director for EU Affairs, and H.E. Mrs. Jovita Neliupšienė, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania.

During the consultations, all aspects of bilateral relations with our friend and ally Lithuania will be elaborated and views will be exchanged on Türkiye-EU relations as well as current regional and international issues.