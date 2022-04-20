An attack took place on the Consulate General of Türkiye in Mosul in the morning hours of 27 July. We condemn this attack, in which no casualties were reported, in the strongest terms and expect those responsible to be brought to justice as soon as possible. We firmly request from the Iraqi authorities to fulfill their responsibilities in protecting diplomatic and consular missions.

It is also a grave and noteworthy development that this attack was carried out during the UN Security Council meeting, which was held upon the call of the Iraqi authorities and at a time when our country was unfairly accused and targeted.

On this occasion, we once again reiterate our call to the Iraqi authorities to focus on the fight against terrorism and to put an end to terrorist presence on their territory which poses a threat to neighboring countries and diplomatic missions.