H.E. Mr. Ambassador Faruk Kaymakcı, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Director for EU Affairs, will visit North Macedonia to participate in the Prespa Forum Dialogue, which will be held for the first time this year on 1-2 July 2021 under the auspices of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia in order to promote regional cooperation and good neighborly relations.

On the margins of the aforementioned Forum, Deputy Minister Kaymakcı will attend the high level session titled “Building Confidence Through Dialogue” on 1 July as a speaker and will also hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts.

On the occasion of his visit, Deputy Minister Kaymakcı will meet in Skopje with the representatives of the Turkish community and Turkish business people.