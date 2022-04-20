We condemn in the strongest terms the despicable attacks targeting our holy book, the Quran, which took place today (23 September) in The Hague, the Netherlands, in front of the Embassies of some member countries of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, including our Embassy.

We condemn that these provocative attacks, which aim to humiliate our religion and its believers, are increasingly spreading in European countries and that these acts of hatred are tolerated and allowed under the guise of freedom of expression.

The countries where such attacks have taken place, must now take effective measures against these provocations, which are recognized by the United Nations as acts of religious hatred and violations of international law.

We call on the Dutch authorities, which we have contacted in the face of these attacks, to take the necessary actions against the perpetrator and to implement measures to prevent the recurrence of these heinous incidents.

Türkiye will resolutely continue its struggle against this sick mentality based on hate at all platforms.