We have learned with deep sorrow that, according to preliminary reports 8 people lost their lives and 23 people were injured in an attack carried out today (July 20), to a streamside in the Zakho district of Iraq’s Duhok province.

We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives, extend our condolences to the relatives of the deceased, as well as to the friendly and brotherly people and the Government of Iraq, and wish speedy recovery to the injured in this sad event.

Türkiye is against all kinds of attacks targeting civilians. Türkiye carries out its fight against terrorism in accordance with international law, with utmost sensitivity to the protection of civilians, civilian infrastructure, historical and cultural property and the environment. It is considered that such attacks which aim at innocent civilians and are assessed to be organized by the terrorist organization, target our country's just and determined stance in the fight against terrorism.

Türkiye is ready to take all steps to reveal the truth.

We invite Iraqi government officials not to make statements under the influence of the rhetoric and propaganda of the treacherous terrorist organization and to cooperate in bringing the real perpetrators of this tragic incident into light.