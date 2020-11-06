H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, will attend the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting that will be hosted by the G20 Italian Presidency in Matera on 29 June 2021.

At the meeting, the importance of multilateralism and global governance as well as the enhancement of international cooperation within the context of COVID-19 pandemic and similar future challenges, and joint efforts for the sustainable development of Africa, including education, climate change, urbanization and migration will be discussed.

H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will also participate in the Foreign and Development Joint Ministerial Session on 29 June.

The joint session is expected to adopt the Matera Declaration and by this way launch a G20 Call to Action in order to address global food security and achieve the Zero Hunger goal by 2030.

On the sidelines of the meeting, H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will hold bilateral meetings with some of the Foreign Ministers of the G20 members and guest countries in attendance.