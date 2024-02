H.E. Mr. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will pay an official visit to Malta on 5-6 February 2024.

Minister Fidan will meet with H.E. Mr. Ian Borg, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta, and will also be received by H.E. George Vella, President of Malta, and H.E. Robert Abela, Prime Minister of Malta.

During the meetings, bilateral relations as well as Türkiye-EU relations and current regional developments will be discussed.