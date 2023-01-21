We condemn in the strongest possible terms the permission granted to the propaganda activity against Türkiye, carried out by the PKK affiliated groups in Stockholm city center today, right after the permitted vile attack against the Holy Quran.

This demonstration is a flagrant violation of the commitment of Sweden under the Trilateral Memorandum regarding the prevention of the propaganda of terrorist organizations.

Declaring to be bound by the commitments under the Trilateral Memorandum and delivering on them are two different matters. We reiterate once again our expectation from Sweden to take concrete and effective steps beyond rhetoric, particularly in counter-terrorism, in accordance with its commitments under the Trilateral Memorandum.