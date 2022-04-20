Serial nomination of the Wooden Hypostyle Mosques of Medieval Anatolia has been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List during the Extended 45th Session of the World Heritage Committee, which is being held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, between 10 and 25 September 2023.

The serial property comprises five hypostyle mosques built in Anatolia between the late 13th and mid-14th centuries, each of which is in a different region of Türkiye. The components are the Great Mosque of Afyon, the Great Mosque of Sivrihisar in Eskişehir, Ahi Şerafettin (Aslanhane) Mosque in Ankara, Eşrefoğlu Mosque of Beyşehir in Konya and Mahmut Bey Mosque of Kasabaköyü in Kastamonu.

With the inscription of Wooden Hypostyle Mosques of Medieval Anatolia, the number of the inscribed sites of Türkiye on the World Heritage List has increased to 21.