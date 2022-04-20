We welcome the extension of the UN cross-border mechanism for humanitarian assistance to north west Syria, albeit for a 6 month period, by the UN Security Council on 12 July 2022.

The UN mechanism plays a vital role in the delivery of urgent humanitarian assistance to some 4.1 million people in need in north west Syria.

Continuation of the operations of the UN mechanism in a sustainable framework without interruption is essential for an effective international response to the humanitarian crisis in Syria as well as regional stability. Türkiye will continue its efforts to this end in cooperation with the international community.