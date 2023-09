Ancient city of Gordion in Ankara has been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List during the Extended 45th Session of the World Heritage Committee, which is being held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, between 10 and 25 September 2023.

Gordion was the political and cultural capital of Phrygia that had raised after the collapse of the Hittite Empire in 12th century BCE.

With the inscription of Gordion, the number of the inscribed sites of Türkiye on the World Heritage List has increased to 20.