The Conclusions adopted by the EU Council held in Brussels on 24 June 2021 regarding “Turkey" are far from the necessary steps expected to be taken.

Turkey has done more than its part in terms of de-escalation, dialogue and cooperation. While acknowledging the de-escalation, it is clearly a delaying tactic, a lack of political will, and an abuse of membership advantages by certain EU states to postpone concrete decisions for the implementation of the positive agenda, including the modernization of the Customs Union. Refraining from making a reference to our candidate status in the text confirms this assessment.

The EU could provide basis for a faster progress in Chapters 23 and 24 by paving the way for the accession negotiations, instead of proposing dialogue on the rule of law and fundamental rights.

The recent financial assistance package, offered not for Turkey but for Syrian immigrants, is in fact, a step to assure EU's own peace and security. It is a big mistake to degrade migration cooperation to a financial contribution only. Close cooperation in this area will prove beneficial for all.

The Summit Conclusions concerning Cyprus are, as usual, a repetition of the views of the Greek-Greek Cypriot duo. The EU, with this stance, once again ignores the Turkish Cypriots and disregards their equal rights. It is not possible for the EU to make a constructive contribution to the Cyprus issue as long as it maintains this stance. On this occasion, we once again call on the EU to acknowledge the realities on the Island, to recognize the existence of Turkish Cypriots and their inherent equal rights, and to honour its 2004 commitments.

In order to sustain the positive momentum and to improve Turkey-EU relations through a “positive agenda” in line with the accession perspective, the 18 March Statement must be made operational by re-visiting it in its entirety with a holistic approach, to meet today's needs and address common interests.