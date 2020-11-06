Elections to the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD), the monitoring body of the United Nations International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, with the aim of electing members for the term 2022-2026, were held in New York on 24 June 2021.

Prof. Gün Kut, who has been serving on the aforementioned Committee since 2010, and has vast experience in addressing issues of racism, discrimination and intolerance, was re-nominated by Turkey and elected by receiving 145 votes, one of the highest in the elections.

Re-election of Prof. Kut to the Committee is also a reflection of Turkey’s efforts and reputation in combating racism, Islamophobia, xenophobia and discrimination globally.

We believe that Prof. Kut will continue to provide valuable contribution to the work of the Committee and we wish him success during his new term.