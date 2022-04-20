The European Parliament’s (EP) 2022 Report on Türkiye, which is an advisory document, has been adopted at the Plenary Session on 13 September 2023.

The Report, as a collection of unfounded allegations and prejudices based on disinformation by anti-Türkiye circles, is a reflection of EP's well-known shallow and non-visionary approach not only towards Türkiye-EU relations but also towards the future of the EU. This report, unfortunately, demonstrates that the EP members are captives of populist daily politics, and away from developing the right strategic approach to the EU, as well as to our region.

In such a critical period of time when the stability and security of our continent are at stake and a window of opportunity has been opened to revitalize Türkiye-EU relations, we find it irrational that the EP brings to the fora other pursuits parallel to the accession negotiations which are the backbone of Türkiye-EU relations.

Furthermore, the allegations that the EP has included in the Report regarding the Aegean, Eastern Mediterranean and Cyprus issues reflecting unilateral views of certain circles and detached from historical and legal facts are null and void.

Updating of the Customs Union and finalizing the visa liberalisation dialogue without delay are the common objectives of Türkiye and the EU in the forthcoming period. Mutual steps to be taken in this regard will raise Türkiye-EU relations and Türkiye's accession process to a new and dynamic level.

Türkiye has the potential to render the EU a global power, against all current challenges, in particular those related to security, energy, climate change, migration, trade diversion and economic difficulties. The acknowledgement of this fact is only possible through a visionary perspective that do not surrender to the day-to-day interests of certain circles.

We expect the upcoming Parliament to be composed following the EP elections in 2024 to act with a rational, objective and constructive manner.