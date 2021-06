Consular Consultations between Turkey and Germany, co-chaired by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs H.E. Mr. Yavuz Selim Kıran and State Secretary of the Federal Foreign Office H.E. Ms. Antje Leendertse, will be held by videoconference on 23 June 2021.

During the consultations, all aspects of bilateral consular relations and main issues concerning our citizens will be thoroughly discussed.