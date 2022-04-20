We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives of many of our Libyan brothers and sisters due to hurricane Daniel that affected Libya since yesterday (September 10), and especially hit the east coast of the country.

We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives in the hurricane, convey our condolences to Libya as well as to friendly and brotherly people of Libya, and wish a swift recovery to the injured.

Türkiye is ready, as always, to provide all kind of support needed to brotherly Libya in the face of this natural disaster.