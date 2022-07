H.E. Ambassador Faruk Kaymakcı, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Director for EU Affairs will pay a visit to Croatia on 8-9 July 2022 to join the Dubrovnik Forum, which will be held this year with the theme of "A Quest for Balance in a World Disrupted".

On the occasion of his visit, Deputy Minister Kaymakcı will also exchange views with his interlocutors on bilateral relations, EU affairs and current regional and international issues.