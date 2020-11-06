Bilateral and EU Consultations between Turkey and Spain, co-chaired by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Director for EU Affairs of Turkey, H.E. Ambassador Mr. Faruk Kaymakcı and State Secretary for the EU of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, EU and Cooperation of Spain, H.E. Mr. Juan González-Barba will be held by videoconference on 21 June 2021.

During the consultations, the preparations for the 7th Turkey-Spain Intergovernmental Summit and all aspects of bilateral relations will be discussed, and exchange of views will be made within the scope of Turkey-EU relations.