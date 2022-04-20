On 14 November 1944, approximately one hundred thousand Ahıska Turks were deported from their ancestral homeland in the Ahıska region of Georgia to remote parts of the Soviet Union.

Thousands of Ahıska Turks lost their lives during the deportation, while those who survived, despite the harsh conditions, managed to preserve their identity, language, traditions and customs, passing them on to future generations.

On the 82nd anniversary of the deportation, we once again share the profound sorrow endured by Ahıska Turks and commemorate those who lost their lives.

Türkiye will continue to closely follow the process of the Ahıska Turks’ return to their homeland and stand by our brothers and sisters.