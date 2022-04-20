H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will attend the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting that will be hosted by the G20 Indonesian Presidency in Bali on 7-8 July 2022.

At the meeting, Ministers will exchange views on strengthening multilateralism and ensuring food and energy security in the face of current and future challenges that require global joint efforts.

On the margins of the G20 meetings, H.E. Minister Çavuşoğlu will host the 21st MIKTA Foreign Ministers Meeting on 7 July 2022 under Türkiye’s MIKTA Chairmanship.

H.E. Minister Çavuşoğlu is also expected to hold bilateral talks with his counterparts on the sidelines of the meetings.