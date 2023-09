H.E. Mr. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will pay an official visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan on 10-11 September 2023 upon the invitation of H.E. Mr. Murat Nurtleu, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

During the visit, issues on our bilateral agenda with our Enhanced Strategic Partner, brotherly Kazakhstan as well as regional and global developments will be discussed.