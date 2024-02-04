H.E. Mr. Saleumxay Kommasith, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic will pay an official visit to Türkiye on 5 February 2024 upon the invitation of H.E. Mr. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye.

During the meetings, all aspects of the bilateral relations, as well as current international and regional issues will be discussed. The areas of cooperation between Türkiye and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will also be on the agenda of the meetings, as Lao PDR holds ASEAN Chairmanship in 2024.