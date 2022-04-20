We strongly condemn Israel’s attack on Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, which claimed the lives of numerous Palestinians, including dedicated medical personnel.

This attack constitutes a grave violation of international law, particularly international humanitarian law.

Israel, which has martyred more than 1600 Palestinians despite the ceasefire in Gaza and rejected all international efforts aimed at implementing the Gaza Peace Plan, has once again demonstrated that it does not seek peace.

We call on the international community to take the necessary steps to protect the Palestinian people and establish peace and stability.