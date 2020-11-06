The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on 18 June 2021 to re-appoint for another five-year the incumbent Secretary General of the United Nations, Mr. Antonio Guterres, whose first term will end on 31 December 2021.

We extend our congratulations to Mr. Guterres for his re-appointment.

We are confident that the close and cordial relations that Secretary General Guterres has established with Turkey during his current term will continue in the coming period.

Turkey will further strengthen its support to the UN Secretary General as well as the work of the Organization in pursuit of the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

It is also a distinct pleasure for Turkey that Mr. Volkan Bozkır, President of the 75thGeneral Assembly, has led the whole appointment process, including the Plenary Session of the General Assembly, where the decision was taken for the re-appointment of Mr. Guterres.