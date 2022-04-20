We are pleased that African Union became permanent member of G20 by the decision adopted at the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

As a strategic partner of the African Union, Türkiye spares no effort to enhance the representation of the African Union in international fora and to make Africa’s voice heard. Permanent membership of African Union to G20, which we have supported from the very beginning, represents a valuable step for the prevalence of effective multilateralism in international relations.

Türkiye will continue its support for Africa to reach its deserved position in the international system.